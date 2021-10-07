CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 7

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Oct. 7 features the return of the one and only Red Reddington, the criminal character in The Blacklist portrayed by James Spader, whose belly is full of scenery from all that ACTING. The Blacklist Season 8 is here, so gobble it down and get to the game-changing ending (for real this time). Most of the rest of the list stays put, with Squid Game still playing the unlikely dominator of the charts and On My Block and Maid right behind it.

