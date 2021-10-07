CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect as US weighs COVID shots for younger kids

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer
The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 — using kid-sized doses. Until now, only people 12 and older could be vaccinated in the U.S., with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. That's been a huge frustration for many pediatricians and parents, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant has raged through poorly vaccinated communities — and the schools in them.

