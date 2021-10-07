Congresswoman Miller Meets with West Virginia Oil and Gas Leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – This week, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) visited members of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV), including Apex Pipeline, Greylock Energy, Northeast Natural Energy, and Pillar Energy. She also toured Diversified Energy, a Reserve Oil & Gas well-plugging rig, and a TC Energy facility.

During the visits, Congresswoman Miller discussed the need to cut burdensome regulations and combat liberal energy policies in order to create more well-paying jobs and bring investment into West Virginia. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, she also highlighted her continued efforts to increase the trade and exportation of West Virginia oil and natural gas.

“West Virginia has been blessed with abundant natural resources, especially oil and gas,” said Congresswoman Miller. “At a time when these commodities are under attack by radical ‘Green New Deal’ policies, it is imperative our energy industry has the tools and resources it needs to be successful. Alongside the great business leaders I met with this week, I will continue to advocate for West Virginia oil and gas and work to bring more opportunity, business, and jobs to the Mountain State.”

“It was a privilege for GO-WV to host Representative Miller, who, between her efforts as co-chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus and reintroducing the ESCAPE Act, recognizes that affordable and abundant energy, enabled by innovative technologies, has positioned West Virginia as one of the top 5 shale producers in the United States. Having a strong voice like Representative Miller’s in Washington means our state’s energy industry has a seat at the table as key legislative developments are debated. We look forward to continuing our work with the Congresswoman and know that she will continue to keep energy costs low and economic productivity high for all West Virginians,” said GO-WV Executive Director Charlie Burd.