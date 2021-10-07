CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBRE Investment Management Acquires Massive North Texas Industrial Park

By Bianca R. Montes
dmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll commercial real estate deals can be sent to Bianca R. Montes at [email protected]. A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management – formerly known as CBRE Global Investors – has acquired a 952,764-square-foot logistics park located outside of Fort Worth in Haltom City. Known as 820 Exchange, the property consists of four newly constructed Class A logistics assets that are currently 72 percent leased to three tenants.

