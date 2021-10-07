CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, SD

Sturgis, Meade County agree on jail medical services contract

By Deb Holland, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS — Meade County and the city of Sturgis have come to an agreement for inmate medical services at the Meade County Jail. The city had been providing the service since 2015, but did not renew its contract with the county in December of 2020. At that time, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said fulfilling the jail services contract was taking a tremendous amount of Sturgis Ambulance Service staff time, and it was no longer cost effective for the city to continue.

www.bhpioneer.com

