Skewing of Science

GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

The Nobel Prizes — for which this year's winners were announced this week — can skew science, Vox writes. The University of Albert's Devang Mehta tells it that the prizes tend to go to people belonging to certain demographics. He notes, for instance, that the US and the UK have historically won the most Nobel Prizes, while Japan is the only country in Asia that has won more than 10, and that, among the scientific Nobels, there have been no Black recipients. Additionally, Mehta notes few prizes have gone to women. This "affects how people view science and who can be a scientist," he adds at Vox.

Nature.com

Visualizing big science projects

The number, size and complexity of ‘big science’ projects are growing — as are the size, complexity and value of the data sets and software services they produce. In this context, big data gives a new way to analyse, understand, manage and communicate the inner workings of collaborations that often involve thousands of experts, thousands of scholarly publications, hundreds of new instruments and petabytes of data. We compare the evolving geospatial and topical impact of big science projects in physics, astronomy and biomedical sciences. A total of 13,893 publications and 1,139 grants by 21,945 authors cited more than 333,722 times are analysed and visualized to help characterize the distinct phases of big science projects, document increasing internationalization and densification of collaboration networks, and reveal the increase in interdisciplinary impact over time. All data sets and visual analytics workflows are freely available on GitHub in support of future big science studies.
SCIENCE
Science Friday

Looking Back On A Century of Science

In 1921, the discovery of radium was just over 20 years in the past. And the double helix of DNA was still over thirty years in the future. That year, a publication that came to be the magazine Science News started publication, and is still in operation today. Editors Nancy...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Social science for algorithmic societies

Machine learning algorithms pervade modern life. They shape decisions about who gets a mortgage, who gets a job, and who gets bail, and have become so enmeshed in our political and economic processes that some scientists argue we are witnessing the emergence of "algorithmically infused societies." In a new perspective...
SCIENCE
#Nobel Prizes#Skew#Nobels
Westport News

Will Data Science be in Demand in the Future?

An article in Harvard Business Review once called being a data scientist "the sexiest job of the 21st century." So what does one have to do to earn that title?. A data scientist can tackle multifaceted challenges through the utilization of data combined with machine learning approaches. Data science as a course, on the other hand, is a multidisciplinary field of study that combines computer science with statistical methodology and business competencies. To qualify as a data scientist, they need to possess unique experience alongside expertise within primary data science settings. This may include statistical analysis, data visualization, utilization of machine learning methodology, comprehension and assessing conceptual challenges linked to businesses.
SCIENCE
U.S. Department of State

Science Speaks: Green Economy

The Science Speaks blog series offers a deep dive into science, technology, and innovation topics on the minds of the public. The series explains focal topics through relatable analogies and asks readers to consider key opportunities, explore avenues for advancing gender equity and equality, and answer the ultimate question: Why should we care?
AGRICULTURE
EDMTunes

The Science of Raves, Bonding, and Identity

A study conducted by the University of Kent explores the nature of a rave and its effects on human behavior and emotional states. The study demonstrates that individuals who engage in raves open themselves up to awe and transformation. The rave is considered a “liminal” space that allows one to disengage from the normal modes of societal operation and explore new perspectives outside of the ego. As a result, ravers will create “identity fusion” with their cohorts, and promote prosocial bonds in the future.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

The Science of Productive Role Conflict

Role conflict at work is not a thing to be avoided but rather learning to deal with a role conflict can be a useful skill to build. Example: A senior member of the team assigns a bunch of tasks to the more junior members which are not in alignment with the expectation from the manager. Another common role conflict occurs when a team lead assumes the role of a manager in the absence of one. People step into these roles based on the need of the hour and continue on the path without taking time to sort things out. Use your sense of autonomy to feel in control of your situation and employ effective problem-solving strategies to resolve the conflict. Don’t let a role conflict turn into a status or relationship conflict. See it for what it is.
SCIENCE
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
glendale.edu

Science Lecture Series Schedule

How the human body is connected to the life cycles of the Earth, the planets, and the stars. The human body is never finished, always changing. Our cells age, die, and are replaced at amazing rates; on average, our cells are only about 7 years old. We do not merely extract energy and water from what we eat and drink, but use it to replace cells and their contents all the time. This connects us to everything around us: the bacteria that are essential to digesting food in our gut, the plants and animals that we eat, the oxygen that we breathe, the carbon in our food that may have come from fossil fuels or from volcanic eruptions, the Sun's light, stellar explosions distant in space and time, and even the very beginning of the Universe. We are not just "star stuff", but are "living stars". We do not live outside of nature, but are dependent on all other life on Earth. All that with a body that defies an answer to the deceptively simple question: "How old are you?" What will you say? Are you as old as the Sun? Or are you still in the making?
ASTRONOMY
Sun Chronicle

Ned Bristol: The science vs. 'the science'

Aliens come to Earth, release a virus, cause a pandemic. Their mission: To see if government can cure the infection before a breakdown in society wipes out the population. That’s my plot for a sci-fi movie. I know that hundreds of movies have already been made about plagues — Wikipedia lists them by decade — but I’m sure there’s room for another.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 economics prize

The winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for outstanding work in the field of economics will be announced Monday.Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.Last year's prize went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the tricky problem of making auctions run more efficiently. It also created an endearing moment when one had to knock on the other's door in the middle...
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Morale Drop

Australian scientists are experiencing a drop in morale and many expect to leave the field, the Guardian reports. A survey of 1,275 scientists conducted by Science & Technology Australia and Professional Scientists Australia, groups that represent scientists and technologists in Australia, found that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the field. In particular, more than 62 percent of respondents said staff morale had decreased at their organization over the previous 12 months, while in last year's survey only about 46 percent of respondents said morale had declined. Additionally, about 70 percent of respondents said worker fatigue had increased and about 20 percent of respondents said they were considering leaving the field permanently.
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on MERS Vaccine Strategy, Desert Plant Genomics, Spatial Transcriptomics

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from Spain describes a potential self-amplifying RNA replicon-based vaccine strategy for the virus behind Middle East respiratory syndrome. "We previously showed that the deletion of the envelope (E) gene from the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) produces a replication-competent propagation-defective RNA replicon (MERS-CoV-delta-E)," the researchers write. In their current experiments, they report, replicons containing both E gene deletions and in one of four accessory genes encoded by other viral open reading frames showed significant attenuation and replication defects in a mouse model of MERS-CoV infection, leading to sterilizing immunity in mice challenged with virulent forms of the virus. "The in vivo evaluation of these RNA replicons demonstrated that they were safe and stable vaccine candidates that induces potent sterilizing immunity," the authors suggest.
WILDLIFE
towardsdatascience.com

Top Data Science Certifications

Microsoft Certified Azure Data Scientist Associate. Rather than take twenty to thirty data science certifications, I will instead be discussing what I think are the four most important certifications from a reputable source. The qualities that I am assessing include, but are not limited to: topics covered, wow factor, and brand. Being both a data analyst and data scientist over the past few years, I have continued to realize what is key in being successful within the data science field. With that being said, I will be discussing the top data science certifications as decided by Indeed [2], as well as what I think are the top four of those total top certifications.
COMPUTERS
13abc.com

Moment of Science: Brain Freeze

As ice cream shops close around the city, many are lining up to get their last taste of summer... and maybe their last “ice cream headache” of the season! Let’s explore the science behind getting a brain freeze. The medical term is “sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia”... and if your brain froze just...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Describe Method to Measure Proteins, RNA in Single Nuclei; Present Mammalian Motor Cortex Atlas

A new method for the joint measurement of quantitative protein and RNA levels in thousands of individual nuclei is presented in Nature Methods this week. The technique — called intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes or inCITE-seq — was developed by Broad Institute researchers and enables multiplexed and quantitative intranuclear protein measurements using DNA-conjugated antibodies coupled with RNA-seq on a droplet-based profiling platform. In the report, the scientists use inCITE-seq to profile the response to environmental stimuli in cells and tissues, first in a HeLa cell line responding to cytokine stimulation and then in the mouse brain after pharmacological treatment. The method, they write, "can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens."
SCIENCE

