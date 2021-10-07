Skewing of Science
The Nobel Prizes — for which this year's winners were announced this week — can skew science, Vox writes. The University of Albert's Devang Mehta tells it that the prizes tend to go to people belonging to certain demographics. He notes, for instance, that the US and the UK have historically won the most Nobel Prizes, while Japan is the only country in Asia that has won more than 10, and that, among the scientific Nobels, there have been no Black recipients. Additionally, Mehta notes few prizes have gone to women. This "affects how people view science and who can be a scientist," he adds at Vox.www.genomeweb.com
