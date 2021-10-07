Marshall to launch Institute for Cyber Security

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Marshall University will officially launch its newly formed Institute for Cyber Security at a kickoff event planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex. The institute is an academic and research cluster that will support cyber security-related programs across the campus, drawing on personnel — regardless of current academic affiliation — who are identified as having the skills needed to advance academic, research, external outreach and training/certification programs.

ICS will bring together hardware and software engineers, forensic scientists, cyber security practitioners, and policy experts to address emerging needs in cyber security through multidisciplinary, cutting-edge research, education and outreach programs.

Marshall faculty have a breadth of cyber security expertise in different colleges on campus. As society’s need for cyber security professionals continues to grow — across multiple fields and industries — this new institute will help Marshall pool and maximize its offerings for students and make sure that each student gets the best educational experience to achieve his or her career goals.

Marshall President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, Interim Provost Dr. Avinandan (Avi) Mukherjee and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will be speaking at the event.

“The need for more cyber security support and services around the world is a huge opportunity to create experiential education and job opportunities for our students,” Mukherjee said.

“The creation of the ICS is really the right move to both leverage all of the resources here at Marshall and to help address the critical cyber security problems modern society is confronting today,” said John Sammons, chair of the Department of Forensic Sciences and director of the cyber forensics and security graduate program at Marshall.

Teachers and researchers from across the university will be able to “take advantage the synergy developed when collaboration happens,” said Dr. David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “This will help us solve the bigger problems in cyber security and show a university-centric focus on the study of cyber security problems and their solutions.”

Chuck Somerville, dean of the College of Science, said it’s been exciting to watch as the College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences have worked closely together on the design and rollout of the institute.

“Hopefully this work provides a blueprint for other inter-departmental and inter-college efforts to follow,” Somerville said.