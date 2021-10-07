CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Marshall to launch Institute for Cyber Security

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv55H_0cKDiRrT00

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Marshall University will officially launch its newly formed Institute for Cyber Security at a kickoff event planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex. The institute is an academic and research cluster that will support cyber security-related programs across the campus, drawing on personnel — regardless of current academic affiliation — who are identified as having the skills needed to advance academic, research, external outreach and training/certification programs.

ICS will bring together hardware and software engineers, forensic scientists, cyber security practitioners, and policy experts to address emerging needs in cyber security through multidisciplinary, cutting-edge research, education and outreach programs.

Marshall faculty have a breadth of cyber security expertise in different colleges on campus. As society’s need for cyber security professionals continues to grow — across multiple fields and industries — this new institute will help Marshall pool and maximize its offerings for students and make sure that each student gets the best educational experience to achieve his or her career goals.

Marshall President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, Interim Provost Dr. Avinandan (Avi) Mukherjee and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will be speaking at the event.

“The need for more cyber security support and services around the world is a huge opportunity to create experiential education and job opportunities for our students,” Mukherjee said.

“The creation of the ICS is really the right move to both leverage all of the resources here at Marshall and to help address the critical cyber security problems modern society is confronting today,” said John Sammons, chair of the Department of Forensic Sciences and director of the cyber forensics and security graduate program at Marshall.

Teachers and researchers from across the university will be able to “take advantage the synergy developed when collaboration happens,” said Dr. David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “This will help us solve the bigger problems in cyber security and show a university-centric focus on the study of cyber security problems and their solutions.”

Chuck Somerville, dean of the College of Science, said it’s been exciting to watch as the College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences have worked closely together on the design and rollout of the institute.

“Hopefully this work provides a blueprint for other inter-departmental and inter-college efforts to follow,” Somerville said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 10,561 active cases statewide; down by 1,068 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Thursday last week. The active case count is down by 19,183 cases since peaking less than a month ago, dropping by 64.5% in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility reports COVID outbreak

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that there is a small COVID-19 outbreak at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. There are currently eight residents in the Alzheimer’s unit that have tested positive. However, none are hospitalized at this time. Additionally, two staff members have tested positive.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Institute, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces prize winners in vaccination sweepstakes – October 12, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 21 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes. Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

BridgeValley Community and Technical College to host Open House at both the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses

(LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is hosting Open Houses at two of its campuses, inviting prospective students and their families to learn more about the institution and its various educational opportunities. On Monday, November 15, from 5-7 p.m., guests are invited to visit the South Charleston Campus...
MONTGOMERY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experiential Education#Software Engineers#Job Opportunities#Ics#Syner
Lootpress

2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species

DAVIS, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia locations have been added to a new program to protect rare plant and animal species. Bald Knob and the Canaan Valley wetlands are the first sites in the West Virginia Natural Areas Program, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
DAVIS, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy