Cancer

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis on Her Show

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
Rachel Maddow, a popular host on MSNBC, is now in recovery after undergoing surgery for her skin cancer.

She opened up about the entire health scare on her show, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” on Wednesday. She was quick to tell the audience that she was going to be “absolutely fine” now.

Rachel Maddow Cancerous Mole

According to CNN, the surgery involved getting a cancerous mole removed from her neck sometime last week. Luckily, the doctors caught the skin cancer just in time. She said they “got all of it.” After the surgery, Maddow spent a couple of days in the hospital in New York.

At the end of it all, she really just wants fans to know that she’s going “to be totally fine.” Additionally, Rachel Maddow used her scary situation as a way to inform people about the importance of early detection and looking out for any warning signs.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It affects one in five Americans by the age of 70. If melanoma is detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

She told her viewers that it is very important that “If you have moles like I do, get on a schedule with your doctor.” Since she does have this schedule with her doctor, she was able to get her cancerous mole removed. Maddow was quick to admit that she often would blow off her appointments to get that checked out.

Maddow went on to say that skin cancer is far more treatable than it used to be. However, it is important to catch it early.

Maddow’s Partner Discovered Mole

It may also be helpful to have people in your life keep a lookout for anyone new abnormal moles or bumps on your body. For Rachel Maddow, it was her longtime partner Susan Mikula that spotted the abnormal-looking mole on her neck.

She said, “long story short, Susan was right. I went to the dermatologist… did a biopsy, turns out it was skin cancer.” Her partner noticed the mole while they were sitting together at a minor league baseball game. She expressed her sincere gratitude for Susan and added that “Not everybody has a Susan, I recognize.”

Now that Maddow is on the path to complete recovery, she can completely focus on her TV career. Her daily show is coming to an end next year. However, she did renew her contract with MSNBC. She will continue to be a familiar face on the network, but she may not be on as frequently. Maddow is looking to focus more on producing specials in the future.

