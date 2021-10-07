CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA greenlights DreaMed's AI-backed insulin management tool for folks with Type 2 diabetes

By Emily Olsen
mobihealthnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael-based DreaMed scored another FDA clearance, expanding the availability of its AI-supported diabetes care platform to Type 2 patients. The Advisor Pro Al Clinical Decision Support System helps healthcare providers manage the insulin needs of patients who use insulin pumps or injections and monitor their glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor and/or blood glucose meters.

