FDA greenlights DreaMed's AI-backed insulin management tool for folks with Type 2 diabetes
Israel-based DreaMed scored another FDA clearance, expanding the availability of its AI-supported diabetes care platform to Type 2 patients. The Advisor Pro Al Clinical Decision Support System helps healthcare providers manage the insulin needs of patients who use insulin pumps or injections and monitor their glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor and/or blood glucose meters.www.mobihealthnews.com
