STATEWIDE ― On Sept. 21, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health. “We must make health policy decisions rooted in data and not in fear,” said Dr. Ladapo, who was recently granted a professorship at the University of Florida College of Medicine. “I have observed the different approaches taken by governors across the country and I have been impressed by Gov. DeSantis’ leadership and determination to ensure that Floridians are afforded all opportunities to maintain their health and wellness, while preserving their freedoms as Americans.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO