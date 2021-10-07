Left Hand Brewing Goes ‘All Out for Stout’ This Season
S’mores Milk Stout, Black Forest Nitro, and The Milk Box lead the lineup. LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, renowned for their stouts and leaders in Nitro technology, is going “All Out for Stout” this season with three new releases. The independent craft brewery is releasing two stout seasonals for a limited time, S’mores Milk Stout and Black Forest Nitro Cherry Chocolate Stout. After a wildly successful debut in 2020, Left Hand is also bringing back The Milk Box variety pack with a brand-new lineup of four different milk stouts. To celebrate these new brands, Left Hand is giving away custom-designed Meier snowboards to four lucky sweepstakes winners.www.brewbound.com
