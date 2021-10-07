Area Mayors, Will County Farm Bureau Take Issue with County Board Redistricting Plans
A pair of proposals outlining Will County’s redistricting plans prompted dozens to speak out Monday during a public hearing. Under a proposal, created by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, the county board would be made up of 11 two-member districts. Another plan, put together by a county board committee, features a map in which representation is structured using a modified version of the existing 13 two-member districts.www.nctv17.com
