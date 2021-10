James Tarkowski is likely to become one of the first signings of an exciting new era at Newcastle United with the Burnley defender understood to be keen on the move. Another player who has been discussed is Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, although it is not yet known whether the England international would like to sign for the club given he turned down a loan move to Newcastle back in January in favour of joining West Ham.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO