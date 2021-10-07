Ottawa Was Named One Of The Fittest Cities In The World But Toronto Didn't Make The List
Ottawa was just named one of the fittest cities in the world and unlike most global best-of lists, this time the 6ix didn't make the cut. A new study by Reebok has determined the top 20 fittest spots in the world by basing their research on multiple main factors including obesity rates, cost of monthly gym memberships, the number of people walking and cycling to work, the percentage of green space and people that go to the gym and more.www.narcity.com
