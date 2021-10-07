CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Authorization for Kids Sought

Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking emergency regulatory authorization for their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, the New York Times reports. The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA-based vaccine, called Comirnaty, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in August for people 16 years old...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
Janet Woodcock
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
GenomeWeb

Kit Recall

Test maker Ellume has recalled nearly 200,000 of its at-home COVID-19 test kits, the New York Times reports. According to Reuters, tests from certain lots may give false positive results due to a manufacturing issue. 360Dx further reports that the US Food and Drug Administration released an alert warning of the issue and recommended that users who received a positive result from one of the affected lots seek confirmatory testing. Negative results, it adds, are not affected by the issue.
GenomeWeb

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for PerkinElmer COVID-19/Flu Test

NEW YORK – PerkinElmer said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the firm's assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 and the flu. The PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 allows labs to qualitatively detect and differentiate the coronavirus, influenza A, influenza B, and...
arcamax.com

Pfizer seeks emergency authorization for its COVID vaccine for kids. What's the timeline?

Pfizer has filed an emergency use authorization application with the Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths in children have all increased during the delta variant surge. Just short of 6 million children have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States since the start of the pandemic, representing 16.2% of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children represented more than a quarter of all COVID cases in America for the last week of September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Pfzier seeks emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine in young kids, but is it really safe?

Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5 to 11. Last week talks of preliminary data showing strong results among children 5 to 11 was publicized by Pfizer and BioNTech. The German partner that has helped Pfizer make the vaccine with more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19 said children would receive a smaller dose than adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Jeffersonian

Pfizer seeks vaccine authorization for kids 5-11; studies highlight waning vaccine protection for people 65+: Live COVID-19 updates

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, the companies announced Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to sign off on the vaccine before it becomes available to children of those ages. An independent expert panel will review the data Oct. 26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

More Booster Discussions

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say their data supports boosters for their SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, NPR says. It notes that advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting later this week to discuss the possibility of boosters for those companies' vaccines. Last month, the agency authorized a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for individuals 65 years old and older and for younger individuals at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or exposure at their jobs.
INDUSTRY

