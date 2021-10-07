CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for Vaccine Plant in Africa

GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

Moderna plans to spend up to $500 million to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa, the Financial Times reports. "On behalf of our growing team, partners, and shareholders, we are determined to extend Moderna's societal impact through the investment in a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa.," Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, says in a statement.

