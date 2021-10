Wow, this week certainly started off interesting! If you live under a rock and weren’t aware, much of the world was crippled for about six hours when technical issues with Facebook and its various platforms sent the world spiraling. Why? Because people use it for more than sharing pics of their food and pets. Facebook has become a standard security point for logging in to many software applications and websites and thousands of small businesses operate exclusively through the platform for ordering.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO