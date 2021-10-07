CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiernan Shipka Heads to 'Riverdale' In Season 6 For Crossover Event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale crossover event is coming in the CW series’ upcoming sixth season. Kiernan Shipka will reprise her Sabrina Spellman and head to Riverdale in the fourth episode of the show’s next season. “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so...

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mark Consuelos is leaving 'Riverdale' after four seasons

Mark Consuelos is leaving "Riverdale." Consuelos, who plays villain Hiram Lodge, Veronica's dad, will be going after four seasons on the show. "So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."
film-book.com

RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE...
Decider

‘Riverdale’: Mädchen Amick Teases New Romance For Alice in Season 6

Since Riverdale began in 2017, despite all other romantic backs and forths, there’s been one relationship that seemed destined for both destiny, and failure — sometimes simultaneously. That would be the decades long love between Alice Smith (Mädchen Amick) and FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), which seemed to start as a deep hatred, but ultimately turned out to be a high school romance stymied by circumstance that grew eventually into something much, much deeper.
ComicBook

Riverdale Season 5 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)", the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale's fifth season. At this point, there's really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an "incident" at Pop's that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Based on the preview, that will involve new relationships for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) performing some sort of fiery ritual.
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Riverdale’ Season 6: Cast, Release Date and More

There’s no town like Riverdale, where cult leaders, moth men, serial killers and maple syrup wars are regular occurrences. At least the show’s core four — Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) — don’t have to deal with high school on top of all that anymore. In season 5, the show jumped forward in time seven years, with the Riverdale High graduates having gone their separate ways. Jughead moved to New York City, Betty went to the FBI Academy in Virginia, Veronica married Chad (Chris Mason) and Archie went off to war. When the town of Riverdale ran into even more problems than usual, they didn’t hesitate to return to save it.
darkhorizons.com

Shipka’s Sabrina Is Coming To “Riverdale”

Kiernan Shipka is officially set to reprise her role of Sabrina Spellman from Netflix’s cancelled “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in a major crossover event with The CW’s “Riverdale”. Both series are based on Archie Comics characters with the “Sabrina” series frequently making references to Riverdale in its universe. Now showrunner...
POPSUGAR

We're Finally Getting a Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Crossover

Things are about to get spooky, because a Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover is officially happening. Almost a year after the latter series concluded on Netflix in December 2020, Kiernan Shipka will be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman on the upcoming sixth season of The CW's Riverdale. Riverdale writer Evan Kyle first teased the news during a Q&A on The Dipp on Wednesday night, and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa then confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.
thecinemaholic.com

Riverdale Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Riverdale‘ is a teen drama series with mystery and thriller elements that revolves around Archie Andrews and his friends who deal with life in the titular small town and uncover its many secrets. Developed for television by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the mystery series is based on the characters appearing in Archie Comics. The series debuted in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. It has received mostly positive reviews from critics due to its scintillating storylines that provide a darker take on the source material.
Tell-Tale TV

Riverdale Review: Chapter Ninety-Five: Riverdale: RIP(?) (Season 5 Episode 19)

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9, “Chapter Ninety-Five: Riverdale: RIP(?)” course corrects itself by setting characters on new trajectories, and saying goodbye to old chapters with recycled plotlines. “Riverdale: RIP(?)” is an explosive episode in more ways than one, and most of the hour is overwhelming bloated. The dialogue is choppy,...
Vulture

Sabrina Is Being Resurrected for Riverdale Crossover

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans rejoice, because the crossover is finally here. The Warner Bros. TV Twitter account just posted a photo of Kiernan Shipka in a director’s chair with “Sabrina Spellman Riverdale” written on the back canvas. The image is accompanied with the caption “looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale … See you in season 6, @kiernanshipka.”
justjaredjr.com

Another 'Riverdale' Star Has Left The Show After Season 5 Finale

WARNING: This post contains Riverdale season five finale spoilers!!. Riverdale‘s fifth season just came to an end on Wednesday night (October 6) and it was revealed one of the stars is leaving the show. In the episode, “as the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in...
tvinsider.com

Where ‘Riverdale’ Left Its Couples at the End of Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 5 finale “RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”]. Life in Riverdale is changing, and we don’t just mean from the bomb (!) Hiram (Mark Consuelos) left under Archie’s (KJ Apa) bed on his way out of town for his exile… or whatever’s going on in the promo for the five-episode event, “Rivervale,” kicking off Season 6 on November 16.
Decider

When Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

There were a lot of shockers in the most recent episodes of of Riverdale — from Mark Conseulos’ exit to a recreation of Broadway hit Next to Normal — and now, it’s time for Season 5 to come to a close. We’ve already received great news about the upcoming season: Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) herself will be joining the cast in a Chilling Adventures crossover. But if you’re looking to rewatch Season 5 or catch up before the sixth season arrives, you may find yourself empty-handed after searching Riverdale on Netflix. How come?
