Kiernan Shipka Heads to 'Riverdale' In Season 6 For Crossover Event

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)", the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale's fifth season. At this point, there's really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an "incident" at Pop's that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Based on the preview, that will involve new relationships for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) performing some sort of fiery ritual.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO