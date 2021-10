Reddy Vineyards Gears Up for Events & Specials Throughout October. – Reddy Vineyards, a pioneer in the Texas wine industry, is first and foremost, a family business. Dr. Vijay Reddy, an acclaimed viticulturist, founded the vineyard in 1997 and won a gold medal for his cabernet sauvignon, with his very first planting. Since then, his son and other family members have come on board where they continue to release award-winning labels. The vineyard now expands across 300 acres with 38 different varietals in the Texas High Plains, one of the most diverse in the entire state. The Reddy family can’t wait to share these amazing wines as they raise a toast to Texas Wine Month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO