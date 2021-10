After the election, it appeared the saga of Hunter Biden — including his work for a Ukranian energy company Burisma and a leak of material from what was allegedly his laptop — might fade away. Instead, President Biden's son has "remained in the headlines," writes Politico, muddying ethical waters once again when it was revealed he would begin selling his artwork at starting prices as high as $500,000. The painting venture — alongside new information regarding the laptop material and "emerging evidence" about the dealings of other family members — suggests the issue of Hunter Biden is not going away, and could "threaten to complicate the White House's efforts to position Biden as a global anti-corruption crusader," writes Politico.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO