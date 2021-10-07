CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. Is Out For The 2021 Season

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09y92w_0cKDeZmR00

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a knee injury he sustained in the Irish loss to Cincinnati. Head coach Brian Kelly announced that Wilkins sustained an injury to his MCL.

Wilkins was a key part of the Irish receiver rotation this season, catching four passes for 61 yards, including a key touchdown reception in the 41-38 season opening victory over Florida State. Wilkins wasn't overly productive through five games but he provided leadership and experience at the positi

With Wilkins out the Irish will now turn more to its talented true freshmen, Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie. Styles has two catches so far this season, including a crucial 3rd-and-8 catch that set up an Irish score in the loss to Cincinnati. Colzie has one catch for seven yards this season.

Wilkins was able to play both the boundary and field positions, and his reps will likely get taken up by the first-year players, who are more than capable of giving the offense a boost if given the opportunity.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Five Things I Am Most Confident With For The Second Half of the Season

What I’m most confident about going into the second half of the season for Notre Dame. 1. That Kyle Hamilton will intercept at least one more pass and make a big play that essentially leads to a Notre Dame victory. Hamilton, a 6-4, 220-pound safety, is a generational player for the Irish. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Hamilton slated to get picked second in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Glance: Notre Dame Second Half Schedule

Record: 3-3 Schedule Prior To ND: Oct. 16 - Bye. Offense: PPG: 32.2 (ranked 46th nationally) Defense: PPG: 27.3 (ranked 80th nationally) The Trojans struggled for years under the weight of some bad coaching by Clay Helton. USC took care of their Helton problem for the long term when he was fired after a 42-28 loss to Stanford on Sept. 11. The problem is that interim coach Donte Williams inherited a mess. The Trojans lost 42-26 to a mediocre Utah team on Oct. 9. USC has been favored in all six of its games. That means their schedule is weak. Nevertheless, the Trojans have a bye week and they have some talented players like quarterback Kedon Slovis and Drake Jackson, a 6 foot 4, 250-pound edge rusher. Both will likely get drafted.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IrishBreakdown

What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame continues to improve on defense, but the Irish are coming off a performance against Cincinnati in which the unit wasn't able to make stops when it mattered most. The Marcus Freeman led unit is going against a scuffling Virginia Tech offense, but the Hokies have a stingy defense of their own. Notre Dame needs to be the best defense on the field for the Irish to come away with a victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia Tech

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed a number of topics following his team's 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. On whether Tyler Bucher was only in the game temporarily. “This was we got to have a running game. We’re going to run the football. We had to have a different mentality about the way we’re doing things. So, Tommy (Rees) and I talked a little bit. I told him, ‘He’s playing. Just commit yourself to the play sheet for him. He’s playing and he’s not coming out. Call the game that way.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame fell behind 10-0 but two scoring drives in the second quarter have the Irish leading 14-13 at the half. *** Notre Dame is trying to force the run a bit too much in this game so far, including using way too much 12 personnel even though Michael Mayer is out of the game. Instead of using more receivers or the two back alignments Notre Dame is playing freshman Mitchell Evans on a lot of snaps as part of the 12 personnel group.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Notre Dame Wide Receiver#Irish Breakdown Content#Sports Illustrated
IrishBreakdown

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Virginia Tech

OFFENSE - Kyren Williams, RB. Stats: 81 rush yards, 4.8 YPC, 1 TD / 6 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD. Runners Up: WR Kevin Austin, QB Jack Coan, WR Avery Davis. His numbers won't blow you away, but I'd argue this was as good as we've ever seen Kyren Williams. His 81 rushing yards were a byproduct of Williams showing supreme patience, vision, toughness and a willingness to maximize every possible yard. At times it was a byproduct of him making yards where none existed if not for his brilliant play.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Stays At No. 14 In The Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame is ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. They were also ranked 14th last week. The Irish had to scramble in the closing minutes to beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Saturday. Notre Dame trailed 29-21 with 3:55 left. Quarterback...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Game Day Central: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) this evening in a must-win situation for the Irish. We spent all week breaking down the game, so before tonight's contest get caught up on all of our analysis!. First Glance: Virginia Tech - A first glance...
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

How To Watch Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech

Notre Dame plays Virginia Tech. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game. Television: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselback (analyst); Kelsey Riggs (sideline) Stream:. Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!. Spread: Notre Dame-1 (PointsBet) Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play;...
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame's Jayson Ademilola vs. Virginia Tech's Lecitus Smith, Brock Hoffman

Lost amongst a disappointing 24-13 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Notre Dame has quietly been playing some outstanding defense so far this season. Arguably the biggest breakout on the unit, senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola has put together a string of notable performances to date. In NFL Draft circles, the 6’2 6/8” 285 pound defensive tackle is still going relatively unnoticed.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame QB Issues, Cincinnati, Game Prediction

My final thoughts before Notre Dame heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. 1. Cincinnati’s victory over Notre Dame was nice for them but the Bearcats (4-0) better root for the Irish to not lose a game going forward if it wants to be one of the four teams invited to the College Football Playoff. Indiana (2-3), which was ranked at the season’s start, is drifting into irrelevance. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports said Cincinnati has an outside chance of being one of the top four teams if it finishes 13-0 and the Irish and Hoosiers turn their seasons around. The remainder of Cincinnati’s schedule includes Temple (3-2), UCF (2-2), Navy (1-3), Tulane (1-4), Tulsa (1-4), UCF (1-4), SMU (4-0) and East Carolina (3-1). SMU is currently ranked 24th. It’s a milquetoast schedule that requires help from other teams for Cincinnati to control its destiny.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
415
Followers
972
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy