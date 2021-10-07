MCTX Sheriff Participates in National Night Out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On Tuesday, September 5, 2021, residents throughout Montgomery County gathered in their respective neighborhoods for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that joins police officers and residents under positive circumstances, with a desire to strengthen police and community relations. A unified community promotes neighborhood spirit and safer communities. We look forward to continuing the relationships we built, and thank you to everyone who participated!www.woodlandsonline.com
