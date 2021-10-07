Thoughts As Pre Season Comes To A Close

I have some thoughts about the Seattle Kraken and no particular way I know how to organize for you. So please enjoy this collection of words that may or may not make a point. Yanni Gourde continues to improve far quicker than originally expected. Gourde is now a full participant in practice and while more recent estimates suggested he would miss maybe a couple of weeks of the regular season, now there is a chance he might be ready to start in the regular season. If this is the case, where would he be placed in the lineup? While it seems automatic he would step in onto the top line, Hakstol has spent plenty of time trying to build chemistry between Eberle, Schwartz, and McCann. If Gourde is ready I would start him on the second line and if McCann falters than the veteran can take his place.