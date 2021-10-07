CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thoughts As Pre Season Comes To A Close

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

I have some thoughts about the Seattle Kraken and no particular way I know how to organize for you. So please enjoy this collection of words that may or may not make a point. Yanni Gourde continues to improve far quicker than originally expected. Gourde is now a full participant in practice and while more recent estimates suggested he would miss maybe a couple of weeks of the regular season, now there is a chance he might be ready to start in the regular season. If this is the case, where would he be placed in the lineup? While it seems automatic he would step in onto the top line, Hakstol has spent plenty of time trying to build chemistry between Eberle, Schwartz, and McCann. If Gourde is ready I would start him on the second line and if McCann falters than the veteran can take his place.

nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Boyle grateful for another chance at the NHL with the Penguins

For Brian Boyle, not playing in the NHL during the 2020-21 season was far from enjoyable. But he found something far more fulfilling to fill that void in his life. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Boyle got a chance to go to his son’s hockey games and his daughter’s dance recitals last winter and spring instead of flying into Raleigh or Chicago or San Jose for the first leg of a multicity road trip.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podkolzin takes a step as Kraken shut out Canucks; Gadjovich on waivers

Tuesday October 5 - Seattle Kraken 4 - Vancouver Canucks 0. The Seattle Kraken took a 2-0 series lead in the battle of the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, rolling into Vancouver and leaving with a 4-0 win. Vince Dunn scored twice for Seattle, and the Kraken power play went 2-for-7,...
NHL
#Canucks
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks claim Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from Canucks

The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks today. Gadjovich is 22 years old and was originally selected by the Canucks in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Last season, he scored 15 goals and 18 points in 19 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets and also suited up for a game with the Canucks.
NHL
FanSided

The Importance of Pre-season

The Vegas Golden Knights don’t have anything to prove this pre-season but, there is still a great deal of importance that comes with pre-season games. The Vegas Golden Knights just finished their first pre-season game a couple days ago. After a loss to the San Jose Sharks, it gave the players a chance to work their way back. Even though the loss didn’t mean much as it is a pre-season game, It does hold some significance.
NHL
Yardbarker

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 30-17 Loss to Vikings

Outclassed by Kirk Cousins and an explosive Vikings offense, the Seahawks fell apart during the second half in Minneapolis, failing to score any points and allowing three long scoring drives in a 30-17 defeat to drop to 1-2 on the season. Ready to put this abysmal performance in the rearview...
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: Senators crush Canadiens in pre-season action

Matt Murray got a little help from his friends Friday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Making his first appearance in the club’s net in the pre-season, the Ottawa Senators goaltender had a solid effort with 25 stops as the club had six different scorers in a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kids Making Statements

Last night diod not begin the way the Wild or particualrly goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen would have like it to, but it sure ended well. St. Louis blitzed the Wild for three early first period goals and looked as if this would be a route even before it bagan. Goals by MacKenzie MacEachern, Nathan Walker, and Robert Bortuzzo all before the first period was six minuted old staked the Blues to what seemed like a commanding lead. They continued to pour it on at least in the chances department, but Kahkonen and the Wild defense was equal to the task from that point forward.
HOCKEY
fangraphs.com

Grading My Pre-Season Predictions

Before the season started, I made a series of bold-ish predictions about what would happen in baseball this year. I focused on things that were unlikely but possible, unexpected playoff teams or players that you’ve heard of but didn’t expect to be great. You can find those eight predictions here and here.
MLB
hockeybuzz.com

Pregame: Devils Vs. Rangers

The New Jersey Devils are 4-0-0 in preseason as they head to MSG to play the New York Rangers. Devils beat the Rangers 7-1 at the Prudential Center last Friday. The Rangers were mad after getting blown out the last time these two teams played. "I don't care what game...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Corey Perry Exceeding Preseason Expectations; Can He Do it When it Counts?

Drawing any kind of conclusion from preseason hockey is a dangerous and foolish game, but that doesn’t mean that we should ignore it completely. Case in point: Corey Perry looks like a player who still has more than a little bit to give. Having lost two straight Stanley Cup Finals...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers face Devils in penultimate preseason game, rosters, Gallant system

New York plays game five of their six-game preseason schedule tonight against New Jersey. Tonight's lineup provides a chance for a few players on the bubble to impress and earn roster spots. The same will be the case Saturday against the Islanders. Out today are Jones, Nemeth, Hajek, Hunt, Barron...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Training Camp: Day 12

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Herald, NBC Sports Chicago, The Athletic Chicago. Here's a summary of newsworthy notes from Day 12 of Blackhawks training camp:. * Wyatt Kalynuk is now confirmed to be out 2-4 weeks with a right ankle sprain sustained after getting pushed to the boards by Reese Johnson in Tuesday's practice.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Peyton Krebs Shines — VGK Wins 7-4

The Golden Knights took advantage of a very weak Avalanche blue line last night en route to a 7-4 win. Here are some observations:. Peyton Krebs had been a bit unremarkable this preseason. A good play here, a quality shot there. Last night the 20 year old looked like the best player on the ice in a game featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Alex Pietrangelo. He had points on four goals and set up a few more plays that didn’t result in a goal. Talk about “welcome to the NHL” moments: Rantanen broke a stick cross checking the WHL product. He was giving it back too with some slashes that would make Gordie Howe blush.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Gameday Flames Vs. Jets

The Flames face off against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 6pm in Manitoba for their second last preseason game of 2021. Let’s take a look at the projected lineup courtesy of Derek Wills @Fan960Wills. Tkachuk-Lindholm-Coleman. Mangiapane-Dube-Ritchie. Richardson-Backlund-Lewis. Lucic-Gawdin-Duehr. Hanifin-Andersson. Zadorov-Tanev. Kylington-Gudbranson. Vladar. Markstrom. Gaudreau took damage last game. For all...
NHL

