Jake Odorizzi’s omission from the Astros’ American League Division Series roster left the veteran starter “disappointed,” pitching coach Brent Strom said Friday. “He's handling it like I would expect a competitor to handle it. It wasn't well,” Strom said before Game 2 against the White Sox. “It would be easy for me to say he was a team guy and was all happy about it. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. He was disappointed. He obviously felt he should have been on the team.”

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO