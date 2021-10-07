Oilers’ Michaels & Moon Give Team Top-Notch Broadcast Duo
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers have enjoyed a long run of excellence in the radio broadcast booth. Since 1973, there have been three main play-by-play announcers: Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Rod Phillips (1973 to 2011), Jack Michaels (2011 to present day) and Cam Moon, who started in the 2020-21 season and shares the play-by-play duties with Michaels. Announcers can make or break how we experience a game. Fans have been known to turn the volume down on their televisions and crank up their radios depending on who is calling the game.thehockeywriters.com
