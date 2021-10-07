Oilers’ Michaels & Moon Give Team Top-Notch Broadcast Duo

Where’s the love for Edmonton Oilers centerman Leon Draisaitl? When TSN released their Top 50 Player rankings in early October, Edmonton Oilers fans looked to see where their favourite players were ranked. Fans have grown used to seeing Connor McDavid at the top of the list, as this is now his fifth consecutive season at the number one position. However, Draisaitl’s ranking was a surprise. He fell from number three last season to a ranking of number five for the 2021-22 season. Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto Maple Leaf centre Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov were all ranked higher than Draisaitl, and one has to wonder what Draisaitl has to do to earn more respect beyond the borders of Edmonton.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO