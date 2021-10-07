CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Inaugurates its New Corporate Headquarters, the BSC-REPSOL Building

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 7, 2021 — Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has started its activity at its new corporate headquarters, the BSC-REPSOL Building, located in Plaza Eusebi Güell 1-3 in Barcelona. The Regional Minister for Research and Universities, Gemma Geis; the Secretary General for Research of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, Raquel Yotti; the rector of the UPC, Daniel Crespo; the president of the Repsol Foundation, Antonio Brufau, and the director of the BSC, Mateo Valero, have participated today in a brief ceremony with which the start-up of what is already one of the largest scientific and technological facilities was celebrated from the city of Barcelona.

HPCwire

Rigetti Computing Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded via Merger

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 — Rigetti & Co., Inc. (“Rigetti”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing, announced today it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (“Supernova II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. When the transaction closes, the publicly traded company will be named Rigetti Computing, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker “RGTI.”
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Tachyum Hires Pini Herman as Senior Director of Solutions Engineering

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2021 — Tachyum today announced the appointment of Pini Herman as its new Senior Director of Solutions Engineering. Herman will be based out of the company’s Santa Clara, California offices as part of an expansion effort of adding talented design engineers to work on state-of-the-art AI processors.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE GreenLake

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 — Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced the upgrade of Eni’s existing supercomputer system, HPC4, to accelerate discovery of new energy sources. The new supercomputer, delivered as a service through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, will increase HPC4 performance, improve its computing capacity when running simulations, and double storage capacity to improve accuracy of image-intensive modeling and simulations of complex energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
media alert: The New School Innovation Center in partnership with IBM Quantum Host the Inaugural Quantum Design Jam

The Quantum Design Jam brings together students and faculty from The New School’s Parsons School of Design and College of Performing Arts with IBM Quantum experts and practitioners to explore art, design, music and quantum computing. During this weeklong program, Quantum Design Jam students will attend workshops facilitated by IBM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HPCwire

Samsung Starts Mass Production of 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM

Oct. 12, 2021 — Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has begun mass producing the industry’s smallest, 14-nanometer (nm), DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Following the company’s shipment of the industry-first EUV DRAM in March of last year, Samsung has increased the number of EUV layers to five to deliver today’s finest, most advanced DRAM process for its DDR5 solutions.
BUSINESS
AFP

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative. "China will take the lead in establishing the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital contribution of 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to support the cause of biodiversity conservation in developing countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a speech delivered via video link at the COP15 leaders' summit.
ADVOCACY
nextplatform.com

Eni Chooses Utility Pricing For New HPC4+ Supercomputer

Here are two things you don’t see every day in the realm of scientific and technical high performance computing. The first thing is seeing an organization upgrade an existing system after it has already had its successor plopped down in the datacenter next to it. And the second thing is a move to a utility model of capacity consumption.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million to Expand Edge AI Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 — Leading AI chipmaker Hailo today announced it has raised $136 million in a Series C funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. The round was joined by existing investors, including prominent Israeli entrepreneur and Hailo Chairman Zohar Zisapel, Swiss-based ABB Technology Ventures (ATV), London’s Latitude Ventures, Israel’s OurCrowd, and new investors, including Carasso Motors, Comasco, Shlomo Group, Talcar Corporation Ltd., and Automotive Equipment (AEV) [Machshiri Tnua]. In addition, Mooly Eden, former Senior VP at Intel Corporation, will join Hailo’s board of directors, and Eyal Waldman, Co-Founder and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies, will join its advisory board.
ENGINEERING
TheConversationCanada

Peatlands protect against wildfire and flooding, but they're still under attack in Canada

When record-breaking wildfires in western Russia killed 65 people, injured 1,068, destroyed 3,500 homes and caused billions in damages in 2010, it was no longer business-as-usual in Russia’s response to the impacts of climate change. Not only did the Russian government begin investing more in traditional fire suppression, fire science and prevention strategies, it also began, with financial help and expertise from Germany, to restore peatlands that had been badly degraded by agricultural developments and the mining of peat to produce energy for household use and power plants. A fifth of Russia is covered in peat, mostly the northeastern side...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Oregon company’s iron battery breakthrough could eat lithium’s lunch

The world’s electric grids are creaking under the pressure of volatile fossil-fuel prices and the imperative of weaning the world off polluting energy sources. A solution may be at hand, thanks to an innovative battery that’s a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion technology. SB Energy Corp., a U.S. renewable-energy firm that’s...
OREGON STATE
HPCwire

SC21 Preview: 12 Invited Talks Over Three Days

The SC21 Invited Talks will be held over three days starting on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. The SC21 team has provided a lineup of the talks including days and times. At Invited Talks, attendees “will hear how translational research and technologies and their applications address some of the most complex challenges of our time. These talks will provide insights with a broad context and from a longer-term perspective,” according to SC21.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
AFP

Africa sets sights on innovative mRNA jab to help meet vaccine gap

South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa's life-threatening lack of Covid vaccines. More than 10 months after the world's first Covid shot was administered and nearly two years into the pandemic itself, barely five percent of eligible Africans have been fully immunised. 
HEALTH
HPCwire

UCLA Researchers Report Largest Chiplet Design and Early Prototyping

What’s the best path forward for large-scale chip/system integration? Good question. Cerebras has set a high bar with its wafer scale engine 2 (WSE-2); it has 2.6 trillion transistors, including 850,000 cores, and was fabricated using TSMC’s 7nm process on a roughly 8” x 8” silicon footprint. A different approach is to use chiplet technology in which various devices are mounted to a single silicon wafer using passive silicon-interconnect technology. This approach is more flexible, can scale, and offers significant cost advantages contends a new paper by researchers from UCLA and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Cargo ships diverted from UK ports amid containers backlog

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.It has started rerouting its container ships away from Felixstowe the UK’s largest commercial port, to unload elsewhere in Europe before using smaller vessels to finally get deliveries to the UK, the Financial Times reported.The UK’s port industry has also warned that some ports are managing access to storage space with “short-term restrictions” in a bid to ease congestion issues.Lars Mikael Jensen, head of global ocean network at Maersk, said the HGV driver shortage has slowed down the time it takes...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Solar-powered aircraft completes 18-day flights

Aerospace giant Airbus has tested a solar-powered aircraft that it hopes can bring the internet to some of the billions of unconnected people around the world.The company said that its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, could soon be spending around six months in the air at a time.The aerospace manufacturer has already run its first test flights in civilian airspace, clocking up a total of 36 days in the air across just two flights.When airborne, the Zephyr lives in the stratosphere – flying higher than planes, and lower than satellites.It will be cheaper than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

