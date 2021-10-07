Barcelona Supercomputing Center Inaugurates its New Corporate Headquarters, the BSC-REPSOL Building
Oct. 7, 2021 — Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has started its activity at its new corporate headquarters, the BSC-REPSOL Building, located in Plaza Eusebi Güell 1-3 in Barcelona. The Regional Minister for Research and Universities, Gemma Geis; the Secretary General for Research of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, Raquel Yotti; the rector of the UPC, Daniel Crespo; the president of the Repsol Foundation, Antonio Brufau, and the director of the BSC, Mateo Valero, have participated today in a brief ceremony with which the start-up of what is already one of the largest scientific and technological facilities was celebrated from the city of Barcelona.www.hpcwire.com
