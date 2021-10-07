Charlie Coyle’s return locks in spot on second line

BOSTON – Here are all the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at TD Garden in their preseason finale. GOLD STAR: Charlie Coyle couldn’t have looked better, healthier and more the embodiment of his speed/power combination than he did on Wednesday in his first exhibition game appearance. Coyle scored the game’s first goal just a few minutes into the game, finished with a goal and two points along with a plus-2 rating in 16:40 of ice time, three shots on net, one hit, two takeaways and won 9-of-11 faceoff wins while centering Taylor Hall and Craig Smith for the first time in the preseason. The best news, beyond the production, was that Coyle looked free and easy with his powerful skating stride and was making plays in all zones while pushing the pace. Clearly Jack Studnicka had a great camp and looks like he’s an NHL-ready player these days, but Coyle showed with his return that he’s ready to give it his best shot as the No. 2 center for the Black and Gold.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO