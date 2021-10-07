CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Parish teachers to get $750 raise, $1,600 bonus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana school system has agreed to give its teachers a raise and a bonus.

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted Wednesday to give teachers a $750 salary increase and also a $1,646 bonus check, KLFY-TV reported.

In past years, teachers have chosen to receive the one lump sum paycheck, but this year, the school system wanted to make sure they also got a salary bump. They say the raise, though it’s not much, will be a great incentive to bring more teachers into the parish.

The extra income will be available this month, though school officials have not provided an exact date.

The school system said it was able to do both the big paycheck and the salary raise this year because of excess sales taxes from 2020.

