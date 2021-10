Satori Resources Inc. [BUD-TSXV; STRRF-OTC] reported results from the first hole (TLSZ21-05) drilled in the company’s phase II drilling campaign, targeting a separate location, the South zone, at the 100%-owned Tartan Lake project in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The results suggest continuous gold mineralization within the deposit area, and hole TLSZ21-05 is the longest high-grade intercept returned to date from the South Zone. This hole is the fifth diamond drill hole of Satori’s 2021 drilling campaign, and is proximal to the underground ramp/decline.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO