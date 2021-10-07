Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic 'Maya and the Three' Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres
Animation maestro Jorge Gutierrez’s “Maya and the Three” stands out as not only the most ambitious project of his career, but one of Netflix’s most exciting experiments since diving headlong into animation a few years back. One of the streamer’s first announced animated originals, “Maya” will receive high-profile premieres at the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) and BFI London Film Festivals over the next 10 days before hitting the streaming platform on Oct. 22.www.lmtonline.com
