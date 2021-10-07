Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic 'Maya and the Three' Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres

"We're the warriors from the great prophecy!" Netflix has launched the full-length official trailer for the new animation series titled Maya and the Three, the latest creation from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez (of The Book of Life), who is also well known on Twitter as @mexopolis. We featured the first teaser a few weeks ago, and even though this is a series it's worth a watch anyway. "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters." In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The series' full voice cast features Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Sandra Equihua, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, plus Rita Moreno. Hell yes, this looks fantastic! Love the look of it and how badass it seems, along with all the Mayan culture in every last frame.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO