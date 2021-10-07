CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenpeace calls for end to carbon offsets

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon offsets are allowing the world's biggest polluters to forge ahead with business plans that are threatening global climate goals, the head of Greenpeace International said in an interview. The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of...

The Independent

German companies urge next government to step up on climate

Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.In an open letter Monday, 69 companies said the next government needs to put Germany “on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality” with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.The signatories included chemicals giant Bayer steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s conservative Union bloc in last month election. They are due to meet Monday with...
MarketWatch

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
Phys.org

We can't stabilise the climate without carbon offsets – so how do we make them work?

Carbon offsetting has been in the news lately after a report raised concerns about the integrity of the federal government's offsetting scheme, the emissions reduction fund. Offsetting refers to reducing emissions or removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in one place to make up for emissions in another. Done well, it lowers the costs of reducing emissions. Done badly, it increases costs and gives us false confidence about our progress towards net zero emissions.
theenergymix.com

Carbon Offsets Do Little More Than Exploit the Global South: Saño

A climate diplomat-turned-campaigner is calling out carbon offsets as an attempt by corporations to greenwash their way out of effective change by exploiting the Global South. “If major companies can’t make themselves compatible with staying below 1.5°C, their business models have no future. Yet oil companies, airlines, and food giants are not just hoping no one calls them out for this ruse—they’re launching schemes like the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets to force through a ‘consensus on legitimacy of offsetting’,” writes former Philippines climate negotiator Yeb Saño, now the executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, in a post for Climate Home News.
World Economic Forum

Carbon offsetting is one of many tools to keep our planet cool - an expert explains

Keeping global warming below 1.5C is still achievable, writes Christina Figueres, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It's our responsibility to take every action possible, at speed, to safeguard our climate. Carbon offsets are a necessary part of our efforts to build resilience to...
AdWeek

Greenpeace Says Its Intention Is Not to 'Weaken' Ad Industry as It Calls for EU Ban on Fossil Fuel Marketing

The growing urgency and the conversation around the climate crisis is almost at fever pitch ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, where world leaders will discuss their future environmental commitments. In advance, a campaign involving 20 green organizations—including Greenpeace—has begun calling for a ban on the advertising and sponsorship promotion of fossil fuel brands.
gcaptain.com

Greenpeace Blockades Port Of Rotterdam Refinery

By Toby Sterling (Reuters) Dozens of Greenpeace activists in Rotterdam port used a ship, buoys, and a small flotilla of kayaks on Monday to block traffic around Shell’s Pernis refinery, Europe’s largest, as part of a campaign seeking a ban on fossil fuel advertising. Police ended the blockade after several...
theiet.org

Greenpeace demonstrates against Shell in Rotterdam port, calls for advertising ban

Greenpeace supporters and other activists have sought to block shipping traffic at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam port as part of a campaign against what the environmental pressure group calls 'greenwashing' - misleading advertising by oil industry companies seeking to promote themselves as pro-environment. In the action in Rotterdam, the...
Reuters

Greenpeace calls for EU ban on fossil fuel ads and sponsorships

AMSTERDAM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Greenpeace and other environmental groups called on Monday for a Europe-wide ban on adverts and sponsorships by oil and gas companies, comparing them to harmful tobacco promotions. The groups said they would launch protests and collect a million signatures from EU citizens to put a...
GreenBiz

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

Cargill is taking advantage of its position in the supply chain between farmers and consumer food companies to invest in advancing the emerging carbon marketplace associated with regenerative agriculture. Its new program, RegenConnect, builds on Cargill’s plan to advance regenerative agriculture practices on 10 million acres in North America by...
kfgo.com

China’s new infrastructure still relies on carbon-intensive supply chains – Greenpeace

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A report from environmental group Greenpeace found that new Chinese infrastructure still relies on carbon-intensive supply chains, though they emitted less carbon than traditional infrastructure last year. New infrastructure includes 5G technology, artificial intelligence, data centres, electric vehicles and its infrastructure and high-speed railways, said the report,...
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Moon Fabrications Partners with Green Places to Offset Their Carbon Footprint

San Francisco, CA. (September 28, 2021) — Moon Fabrications, is excited to announce a new partnership with Green Places to offset their company footprint and become carbon neutral. This is part of Moon’s recurring commitment to both offset and reduce emissions. “As we’ve grown, we’ve added more people that can...
AFP

'Left behind': Climate activists fight for inclusive COP26

The Covid-19 pandemic offered young climate activists from Africa, Asia and South America a unique opportunity to connect online with their counterparts in the West and have their voices heard. But now many are worried the pandemic may keep them from attending crucial climate talks in Glasgow, where they hope to push world leaders on issues facing poor countries on the frontlines of climate change. Flooding, fires and extreme heat are just a few of the climate-change induced catastrophes that experts say will more adversely affect communities in lower-income countries as the planet steadily heats up. Activists from those countries fear that without their presence, their voices will be ignored at the upcoming COP26 summit opening on October 31.
zycrypto.com

Ripple Makes A $44 Million Joint Solar Energy Investment With Nelnet To Offset Crypto Industry’s Carbon Emissions

Blockchain-based payments firm Ripple has announced an eco-focused partnership with Lincoln, Nebraska-headquartered financial services provider Nelnet. Ripple, being the majority investor in the collaboration, will jointly invest $44 million into one of Nelnet’s clean energy investment divisions so as to fund solar energy projects across the United States to support the shift to a more energy-sustainable future.
