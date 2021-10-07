Indictments say former Grapeland police chief intimidated potential witness, lied about taxes
GRAPELAND, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV has obtained information regarding the indictments against former Grapeland police chief Kody Stephens. The grand jury indictments, handed in July 2021, list two counts against Stephens. The first states that Stephens’ false entry in a governmental record involved his personal statement when he claimed he had never been delinquent on income or other tax payments when he was or had been delinquent on property and/or IRS tax payments.www.kltv.com
