UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops the second set of teaser photos for his 4th mini-album titled 'Ctrl+V'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week ago, UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk dropped a teaser scheduler revealing the dates of the teasers that will be released. As it was revealed in the teaser schedule, Lee Jin Hyuk released his first set of concept photos for his 4th mini-album titled 'Ctrl+V' on October 6 followed by the second set of teaser photos. The second set of photos were released on October 8 at midnight KST and Lee Jin Hyuk is seen holding a colorful ice cream cone.

