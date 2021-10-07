Seventeen's Jeonghan, DK, Seungkwan, and Joshua spend a day at the ocean in the latest teaser images for 'Attacca'
Seventeen's upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' will be released this month as the boy group prepares for their comeback with more individual teaser images. On October 8 at midnight KST, Seventeen released another set of teaser photos titled 'Op.2' version teaser images. In them, fans were able to grab a glimpse of the mature, sultry mood of Seventeen's upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca' as Jeonghan, DK, Seungkwan, and Joshua spend a day at the ocean.www.allkpop.com
