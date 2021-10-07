Seventeen's Jeonghan, DK, Seungkwan, and Joshua spend a day at the ocean in the latest teaser images for 'Attacca'

Just as previously announced, CL dropped two pre-release singles, 'Spicy' and 'Lover Like Me,' just ahead of her album 'ALPHA.' Now, she is getting ready to drop her album. Last week, she unveiled the tracklist revealing the titles of all the songs to her album. According to the tracklist, 'ALPHA' will include 11 tracks in total, including "Spicy" and "Lover Like Me" as the first two songs of the songs followed by "Chuck," "Kai," "Let It," "Tie a Cherry," "Paradise," "My Way," "Siren," "HWA," and "5 STAR."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO