Downtown Blaze In La Salle

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small fire was dealt with in downtown La Salle. The initial 9-1-1 call about black smoke coming from a building at 1st and Hennepin Streets came in just after 6:30 Wednesday night. Because of the location, an immediate mutual aid call was put out. According to a La Salle...

