Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward expands with new Austin studio
Infinity Ward, the development studio behind several Call of Duty games, today announced that it is opening a new studio in Austin, Texas. The Austin location joins the original Infinity Ward in California, as well as its other offices in Poland and Mexico. The studio added in its announcement tweet that it’s hiring for all roles and linked to its career page, though there were no jobs listed specifically for Austin, Texas at the time of this writing.venturebeat.com
