Kansas City Council member accused of interfering in KCI airport contract negotiations
On August 18, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt emailed the City Attorney to report receiving a “disturbing” phone call from a member of the Kansas City Council. Platt wrote that the call came from Teresa Loar, who represents the city's second district. She contacted him that day about the contracting process for private companies seeking to run concessions at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.www.kcur.org
