CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Some Floridians struggling with unemployment ‘overpayments’

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHmx9_0cKDVOzX00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state’s Department of Economic Opportunity is trying to claw back possibly billions of dollars in non-fraudulent unemployment claims distributed during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Carvana offers to buy back vehicles after failing for months to fork over titles

Thousands of Floridians have received stern letters warning them that they face being sent to collections if they don’t reimburse the state.

So how many unemployment recipients, through no fault of their own, must now pay back previous “overpaid” benefits? The state doesn’t know.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani says “it’s been a constant stress for so many Floridians.” The latest overpayment notices are arriving after federal unemployment benefits ended last month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Weather#Ap#Carvana#Democratic
WFLA

Florida town starts neuter program to limit feral cat spread

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida town has begun a new program aimed at curbing the spread of a growing feral cat population. The city of Delray Beach recently earmarked $25,000 to neuter and vaccinate cats that freely roam the area. Officials estimate there are between 7,000 and 10,000 feral cats in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
616
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy