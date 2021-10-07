CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II Under Pressure to Cut Ties With Dubai Ruler Who Hacked Charles' Lawyer

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen Elizabeth II is under pressure to cut ties with Dubai's ruler after a court ruled he hacked his ex-wife and Prince Charles' former lawyer.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea

Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN. The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) “as has been done before,” the spokesperson said. This is...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Dubai#Ruler#Uk#Israeli#Nso Group#High Court#Uae#Farrer And Co#The Daily Mail#Majesty#The British Royal Family#Middle Eastern
nickiswift.com

Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

Despite being so young, Prince George is pretty close to the throne. The youngster — who's the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — is third in the line of succession when it comes to the British royal family, poised to become the main monarch after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad all abdicate the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The sweet thing Meghan Markle does when Prince Harry walks into a room

Remember Meghan Markle's fortieth birthday video, starring Melissa McCarthy (and a cameo from Prince Harry attempting to juggle)? Of course you do! And now Melissa just spoke out on what filming it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was really like – and shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying that Meghan does the *most* adorable thing whenever Harry enters a room.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay recalls cooking for Princess Diana: ‘She, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family’

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.Ramsay cooked for Diana at...
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Is Making Prince Charles Look Bad

British royal family news reveals that in just about every opinion poll Queen Elizabeth is always the most popular royal. In contrast, her successor and heir to the throne doesn’t exactly come out smelling like an English rose. Prince Charles is the queen’s eldest son and heir and now one...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The Surprising Way the Queen's Father Hid the Crown Jewels During WWII

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
596K+
Followers
63K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy