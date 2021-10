Plastic surgery, just like the rest of the fashion and beauty world, has always had current “trends”. In the 90s, breast implant surgeries were being done left and right. Now, they aren’t as much in trend as they were back in the day. So, if you’re looking to get a procedure done at this time, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on what is and isn’t in! This doesn’t mean you should change your mind on something you wanted because of that. If you’ve always wanted a procedure and it isn’t on trend, who cares?

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO