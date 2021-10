Several weeks have passed since Ford of Europe released a teaser video that featured a heavily-camouflaged 2023 Ford Ranger tackling muddy and dusty off-road environments. That video didn’t reveal much about the upcoming all-new midsize truck, but a new teaser has seemingly upped the ante, dropping the thick canvas-based cover typically used for prototype models in favor of a more form-fitting wrap that shows off more of the exterior than ever before. The new campaign is taking things further too, encouraging Australian residents to find the prototype models as they zip around the country with glow-in-the-dark reflective patterns and large QR codes plastered on their sides.

