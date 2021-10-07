Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is now fully powered by Series X hardware
Microsoft is putting more cards behind its cloud gaming tech, this week confirming that xCloud is now fully powered by Xbox Series X hardware. Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft has confirmed that the upgrade to its xCloud backend for Xbox Game Pass is now fully powered by the Series X hardware. The upgrade was first announced earlier this year as an upgrade to the older Xbox One S hardware that previously powered the company’s cloud gaming ambitions.9to5google.com
