Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is now fully powered by Series X hardware

If you'd told me five years ago that one day I'd be able to reliably stream video games to my device over the internet in the same way we do videos on YouTube, I'd have laughed. Services like OnLive had given it a go, but it still felt like it was a long way from going mainstream. Then came Google in 2019, promising the world with Stadia and under-delivering in a way only Google can. Nearly two years after its troubled launch, Stadia has matured into a decent service, but it faces stronger competition than ever before in the form of Xbox Cloud Gaming. So, which is the better streaming service?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO