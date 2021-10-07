CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon appears to be working on the first Android TV soundbar since the flopped JBL Link Bar

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Android TV continues to expand, Verizon is stepping up to make another new Android TV device, but this time it looks to be a soundbar…. The first soundbar that also put Android TV on your connected television was the JBL Link Bar, released in 2019 after multiple delays. The concept was excellent, but the execution ultimately flopped, and, to date, we haven’t seen a successor to that product or another soundbar that uses Android TV in this way.

