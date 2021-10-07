Can Genesect be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon Go Little Jungle Cup is a brand new format introduced in Season 9 for trainers to test their skills. The Little Jungle Cup bring the frenetic battles of the Little Cup but with a different twist - like the Little Cup in past, the CP limit is 500 or below and the Pokemon used don’t have to be evolved. However, the jungle aspect of the format comes into play for the next couple of weeks limiting the Pokemon choices to just Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug and Dark types. Now, some of the best Pokemon in the game are these types - especially Ground and Flying types - but the CP restrictions does make things a bit more interesting. Also, Shuckle and Smeargle are not allowed in this format.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO