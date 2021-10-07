CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.J. Penn is ambitious for running governor of Hawaii, plus his views on the COVID-19 situation

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

While no one can dispute the accomplishments of the great B.J. Penn's legacy in the history of mixed martial arts, it seems like he is going to make another remarkable story for himself, this time leaving the documentation to the political historians. The UFC Hall of Famer of class 2015 is in considerations to make an entrance into the world of politics via standing for elections of a governor in Hawaii.

firstsportz.com

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii Compare to the Nation

Following months of a delta variant surge, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in much of the United States. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 43,674,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States […]
BEAT OF HAWAII

Breaking: Governor Eases COVID Restrictions and Addresses Hawaii Travel

Hawaii's Governor Ige has just announced the first significant loosening of restrictions, these to initially take place on Oahu (see below for other islands). The announcement happened today at a virtual press conference between the governor and others and comes as both cases and hospitalizations have dropped. Ige said the changes are in part as "our 7 days average of new cases is trending towards and for the first time since July is under 200." And, as hospitals are no longer under pressure from the pandemic.
A break down of Hawaii's COVID-19 positivity rate

HONOLULU -- The seven-day average of COVID-19 test positivity rate in Hawaii is 4.2%, which means roughly four tests in every 100 administered in the seven-day stretch returned positive. Lt. Gov. Josh Green believes the Aloha State is moving in the right direction with the coronavirus because the positivity rate...
fightsports.tv

'We Need Somebody To Fight For Us': BJ Penn Announces Run For Hawaiian Governor

A UFC Hall of Famer is taking his career in another direction. BJ Penn, who has been dubbed an MMA legend, announced over social media that he is running for the Governor of Hawaii. He said as part of his campaign – and for people to support him – he looks to getting rid of vaccine mandates, getting "freedom" back for the people of Hawaii.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

BJ Penn says he's ready to fight for Hawaii as governor

Former UFC fighter BJ Penn on Monday announced on Instagram that he will be running for governor of Hawaii. Paired with an edited clip from the 2006 film "300," Penn's Instagram statement says he plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and mandates to heal Hawaii's economy and residents. "I've made...
Warning For Bare Knuckle Fighters; BJ Penn Runs For Hawaii Governor and Fight Delay Helped Wilder

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports issued a warning to those in bare-knuckle fighting following the death of Justin Thornton. MMA legend BJ Penn announced he was running for the Governor of Hawaii. Deontay Wilder admitted that the fight delay helped him hone in on skills ahead of Fury III fight Saturday. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
Bloody Elbow

Fight Archives: B.J. Penn submits Takanori Gomi in action-packed three-rounder

After 18 years in the face-punching business, former UFC champion B.J. Penn has decided to dip his toes into politics. On Monday, the 42-year-old declared his plans to run for Hawaii's gubernatorial seat in 2022. And depending on where you are in the spectrum of things, you were either shocked, dismayed, delighted, or left unsurprised upon hearing the announcement.
staradvertiser.com

Hope high for announcement on loosening Hawaii COVID-19 restrictions

Expectations are high that a change in COVID-19 restrictions will be announced today after Mayor Rick Blangiardi told a crowd of event planners at Honolulu Hale on Thursday, "I think tomorrow you'll be pleased.". "We're almost there, OK?" Blangiardi said. "There's a couple of things going on," he said, adding...
Hawaii extends COVID-19 regulations another 60 days

Continued high rates of COVID-19 infections in Hawaii have forced Gov. David Ige to extend emergency orders requiring masks and regulating travel to the islands. According to an article in USA Today, the governor said he was concerned that the seven-day average of new daily cases continues to exceed 300. He noted that while that's down from late August when the figure approached 900, it's still higher than last year's peak.
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Hawaii Has Received So Far

It has now been 41 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 26, the U.S. has sent 471,814,235 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 143.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Californians arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 test results

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities arrested two people from California for submitting fake COVID-19 test results to avoid a mandatory traveler quarantine meant to curb the virus' spread in the islands. A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman uploaded falsified negative test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal and arrived in Lihue on an […]
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 230 additional infections. The new fatalities bring the death toll to 770. This month alone, the state has seen 181 COVID deaths. The latest infections, meanwhile, push the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to...
Pressure mounts in Hawaii to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and local health care leaders emphasized the need for Hawaii to get back to a semblance of normalcy as the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations wanes, warning of the social and economic ramifications of continued restrictions. "Given where we are at, in this course...
Hawaii public schools gear up for COVID-19 testing program

The state Department of Education is ramping up federally funded on-campus COVID-19 screening as an added measure in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. At least 165 schools across the state have registered for training to join Operation Expanded Testing, and 67 of those schools are already actively testing with more schools signing up every day, officials said Wednesday.
COVID-19 delta variant proves deadly in Hawaii

At the start of summer, Hawaii seemed on a path toward full recovery after more than a year of COVID-19-related restrictions and economic pain. More than 50% of Hawaii residents were fully vaccinated by the start of June, and 90% of residents 65 and older, who have suffered the brunt of the pandemic, had received at least one shot.
