B.J. Penn is ambitious for running governor of Hawaii, plus his views on the COVID-19 situation

Hawaii’s Governor Ige has just announced the first significant loosening of restrictions, these to initially take place on Oahu (see below for other islands). The announcement happened today at a virtual press conference between the governor and others and comes as both cases and hospitalizations have dropped. Ige said the changes are in part as “our 7 days average of new cases is trending towards and for the first time since July is under 200.” And, as hospitals are no longer under pressure from the pandemic.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO