B.J. Penn is ambitious for running governor of Hawaii, plus his views on the COVID-19 situation
While no one can dispute the accomplishments of the great B.J. Penn’s legacy in the history of mixed martial arts, it seems like he is going to make another remarkable story for himself, this time leaving the documentation to the political historians. The UFC Hall of Famer of class 2015 is in considerations to make an entrance into the world of politics via standing for elections of a governor in Hawaii.firstsportz.com
