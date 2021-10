If you've been binging "The Sopranos" in preparation for going to see "The Many Saints of Newark", or perhaps to catch up after you saw the big-screen prequel, you might be left with the feeling that the Mafia is a fictional organization, or perhaps one that went out with the 90s. That's not exactly the case. While Mafia Hitters admits that the Five Families have lost a lot of their oomph over the past few decades, they're still around to some extent. Who knows, maybe they're now selling knockoff Sopranos merch to keep themselves afloat, since crime may or may not pay, but crime-themed entertainment is always good business.

