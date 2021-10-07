CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Some of the world’s highest drivable roads just got 18 EV charging stations

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ladakh region in northern India is part of the larger disputed Kashmir region. It’s also a tourist destination, with its stunning scenery, Buddhist sites, and ecotourism. And now, electric vehicle drivers can tour on its dramatic, high-altitude roads surrounded by mountains, because a network of EV charging stations has been installed along the Manali-Leh route, which includes five of some of the highest drivable passes in the world.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Ford Sending 'Charge Angels' To Find Faulty EV Charging Stations

When Ford's general manager of battery electric vehicles Darren Palmer says "There are a lot of plugs out there ..." he doesn't likely mean there are enough to satisfy the demand that's coming with an increase in EV adoption. This is especially true as non-Tesla EV like the Ford Mustang Mach-E begin to hit our roadways in greater numbers.
CARS
CNET

World's fastest EV charging station promises a full battery in under 15 minutes

There are some fast charging stations drivers can choose to plug into today, but ABB's new 360-kilowatt station takes the title of the world's fastest EV charging station. With this new station, the company says any electric car will leave with a full battery in under 15 minutes. To put that into perspective, the fastest Tesla Supercharger stations unload 250 kWs worth of juice.
CARS
gmauthority.com

ABB Launches World’s Fastest Electric Vehicle Charging Station: Video

Swiss engineering firm ABB has unveiled its new Terra 360 modular charging station, which it says is capable of fully charging any electric vehicle in 15 minutes or less – making it the fastest EV charging station on the market. The Terra 360 has a maximum output of 360 kW...
CARS
The Associated Press

Volta Secures Two New Patents for EV Charging Station Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, today announced the issuance of two utility patents to Volta Charging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; U.S. Patent numbers 11,117,482 (the ’482), and 11,132,715 (the ’715). This press release features...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Northern India#Infrastructure#Ev#Buddhist#Powerbank#Fourth Partner Energy#Himalayan#Saur Energy
cbs19news

New EV charging station in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tiger Fuel has put in its first electric vehicle charging station. It is a part of the company's plan to use more clean energy and its acquisition of Altenergy Solar. Tiger Fuel is also putting solar panels on all of its stores. Tiger Fuel...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
kua.com

KUA completes first EV Charging Station Hub

KISSIMMEE — It’s National Drive Electric Week, and KUA is proud to announce the installation of its first EV charging Station Hub at the Kissimmee Civic Center that includes one Level-III Fast Charger and three Level-II chargers. KUA also replaced two additional City-owned EV Chargers around the downtown area with KUA EV chargers.
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Next Web

Just 0.003% of EV charge points in UK are accessible to disabled drivers

The latest research by the UK‘s Research Institute for the Disabled Consumers (RiDC) has brought to light some very disturbing findings: just 0.003% of charging locations across the country have been designed to be accessible to disabled drivers. According to the UK Equality Act 2010, it’s illegal to discriminate against...
CARS
Freethink

New EV charging station quickly powers four vehicles at once

Swiss tech company ABB has unveiled a new EV charging station that can rapidly power four electric vehicles at once — which could help make annoying wait times at stations a thing of the past. The challenge: It typically takes less than five minutes to fill up a car’s tank...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
ngtnews.com

Go-Station Debuts Mobile App to Augment Drivers’ EV Charging Experience

Go-Station is launching its new electric vehicle (EV) mobile app that puts EV drivers at the center of an enhanced charging experience. Available in the Apple App Store, the Go-Station mobile app will allow EV drivers to locate and charge their vehicles at close to 3,000 charging connectors across the U.S. Within the app, drivers will also be able to view amenities within walking distance of charging stations (e.g., restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, personal services, etc.).
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices, cheapest car is now $42,000

Tesla has implemented a price increase across its entire Model 3 and Model Y lineup in an overnight update to its online configurator in the US. During the first half of 2021, Tesla went on a spree of price increases across its electric vehicle lineup. The automaker literally wouldn’t go...
CARS
Business Insider

Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations At Hotels In Mid-Atlantic Region

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced the deployment of its fast Level 2 charging stations across six hotel locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. The sites, featuring a total of 16 charging ports, are part of a $0.23 million grant with the Mid Atlantic Electrification Partnership through the Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy Blink was awarded in 2020.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Penske dips its toe into electric with five Navistar International eMV trucks

Reading, Pennsylvania-based truck-rental giant Penske Leasing is taking delivery of five of Navistar’s International eMV Series medium-duty full battery-electric trucks. This is Navistar’s first US delivery of the series’ trucks. This truly is a drop in the bucket, seeing how Penske’s fleet consists of more than 50,000 vehicles. But if...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

These powerful electric bicycles are now serving with the special forces

Bicycles being used as military tools are nothing new, going back decades and serving across several wars. Electric bicycles with the special forces though, now that’s something relatively novel and a sign of the times. Electric bicycles are more popular than ever before, and their success has now made its...
BICYCLES
electrek.co

Tesla’s CCS adapter is finally coming

Tesla owners outside of Europe should finally be able to use public CCS fast-charging stations, as the automaker’s CCS to Tesla proprietary plug adapter is finally coming. With the launch of the Model 3 and its Supercharger V3 in Europe, Tesla switched its main charging standard to CCS. The automaker...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla wants to share ‘Full Self-Driving’ with other automakers when it has yet to deliver it to people who paid for it

Elon Musk is talking about licensing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software to other automakers, but the company has yet to deliver the feature to Tesla owners who paid for it. At Tesla’s shareholder’s meeting yesterday, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is considering licensing its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software to other...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla unveils new structural battery pack with 4680 cells in Gigafactory Berlin tour

Tesla has unveiled its latest structural battery pack with 4680 cells during a Gigafactory Berlin tour ahead of Model Y production at the new factory. The start of production at Gigafactory Berlin is not just significant for Tesla’s growth in Europe, but it will also mark the launch of an important new version of the Model Y. Tesla plans to build the new Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin on a whole new platform with its structural battery pack.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy