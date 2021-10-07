Some of the world’s highest drivable roads just got 18 EV charging stations

Go-Station is launching its new electric vehicle (EV) mobile app that puts EV drivers at the center of an enhanced charging experience. Available in the Apple App Store, the Go-Station mobile app will allow EV drivers to locate and charge their vehicles at close to 3,000 charging connectors across the U.S. Within the app, drivers will also be able to view amenities within walking distance of charging stations (e.g., restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, personal services, etc.).

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO