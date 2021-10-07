Beijing's relentless pressure on Taiwan is causing alarm in Washington
(CNN) — Beijing's relentless pressure on Taiwan is causing alarm in Washington as US power pivots toward Asia. China's rising military might and demonstrated willingness to ignore agreements it once made over Hong Kong's one-country-two-systems formula are changing the US strategic outlook for Taiwan. Since last Friday, China has dispatched nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan's defense zone -- part of what the State Department describes as a series of "destabilizing" actions in the Taiwan Strait that risk resulting in "miscalculations." The self-governing island's defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, has also warned that Beijing will have the capacity within four years to mount a "full scale" invasion.www.cnn.com
Comments / 9