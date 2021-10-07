Cubs name outfielder Brennen Davis their minor league player of the year

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Thursday named outfielder Brennen Davis their minor league player of the year and left-hander DJ Herz their minor league pitcher of the year.

Davis, 21, hit .260 with 19 homers, 53 RBIs and an .869 OPS in 99 games split between three levels in 2021. He finished his season at Triple-A Iowa, where he posted a .933 OPS in 15 games. Davis is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Herz, 20, had a 3.31 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 20 starts split between low-A and high-A. He missed bats, striking out 131 hitters in 81 2/3 innings.