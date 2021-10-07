DarioHealth Corp. Enters Agreement with Global Employer for Metabolic and Musculoskeletal Health Solutions
DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital-therapeutics (“DTx”) market, today announced an agreement with a global company based in the United States to provide its integrated digital health management solution for diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (“MSK”) health. According to the update, the contract is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.www.benzinga.com
