DarioHealth Corp. Enters Agreement with Global Employer for Metabolic and Musculoskeletal Health Solutions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente has suspended thousands of its employees who have not yet been vaccinated. The Oakland-based healthcare company says 2,200 of its workers were placed on unpaid leave as of Oct. 1. They have until Dec. 1 to either get vaccinated job or risk losing their jobs permanently. LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Kaiser made it a requirement for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Aug. 2. At that time, Kaiser said 78% of its...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO