DarioHealth Corp. Enters Agreement with Global Employer for Metabolic and Musculoskeletal Health Solutions

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital-therapeutics (“DTx”) market, today announced an agreement with a global company based in the United States to provide its integrated digital health management solution for diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (“MSK”) health. According to the update, the contract is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

www.benzinga.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dariohealth Corp#Health Management#Weight Management#Solution#Drio#Msk#North American
